Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Bought by Orbimed Advisors LLC

Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,126,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,600 shares during the quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $94,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 13,516.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,451 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 234,858 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,426,000 after buying an additional 32,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.14.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total transaction of $196,392.69. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,640,009.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 35,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.28, for a total value of $3,280,554.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,952,544.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 191,362 shares of company stock valued at $18,672,161. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW stock traded down $3.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $103.48. 61,274 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,613,313. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $70.92 and a twelve month high of $109.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

