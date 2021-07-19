Effect.AI (EFX) Trading Down 2.3% Over Last Week

Effect.AI (CURRENCY:EFX) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. One Effect.AI coin can now be bought for about $0.0150 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges. Effect.AI has a total market cap of $3.79 million and $41,027.00 worth of Effect.AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Effect.AI has traded down 2.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00033038 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.05 or 0.00231976 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00032640 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00005629 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00011888 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001526 BTC.

About Effect.AI

EFX uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 12th, 2018. Effect.AI’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 252,168,527 coins. The official website for Effect.AI is effect.ai . Effect.AI’s official message board is medium.com/@effectai . The Reddit community for Effect.AI is /r/effectai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Effect.AI’s official Twitter account is @effectaix

According to CryptoCompare, “The Effect.ai network is divided into 3 phases – The first phase consists of a marketplace of tasks that require human intelligence which are rewarded upon completion, the second phase is a marketplace for anyone that wishes to purchase AI or services, and the third phase is where the Effect network pulls spare computer power worldwide in order to solve complex AI algorithms. EFX is a EOS based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Effect Network.EFX Migration Tool to EOS is live:https://swap.effect.ai/ “

Effect.AI Coin Trading

