Efrain Rivera Sells 90,613 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Stock

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) CFO Efrain Rivera sold 90,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total transaction of $10,187,619.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,607,368.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Efrain Rivera also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 9th, Efrain Rivera sold 419 shares of Paychex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total transaction of $46,886.10.

NASDAQ PAYX traded down $2.45 on Monday, hitting $109.40. 132,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,769,196. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.38 and a 52-week high of $113.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $39.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.28.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 86.84%.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 15,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,258,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,346,000 after buying an additional 35,187 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 179.6% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 163,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,265,000 after buying an additional 105,223 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 148.5% during the 1st quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 115,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,280,000 after buying an additional 68,763 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

