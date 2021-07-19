Einsteinium Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $55,940.00 (EMC2)

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. Einsteinium has a total market capitalization of $6.15 million and approximately $55,940.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar. One Einsteinium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0277 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Einsteinium alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $114.01 or 0.00369965 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00009714 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000541 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003948 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Einsteinium Profile

EMC2 is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 221,852,448 coins. Einsteinium’s official message board is www.emc2.cafe . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Einsteinium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Einsteinium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.