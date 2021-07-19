electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Insider Thomas J. Errico Sells 4,490 Shares

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) insider Thomas J. Errico sold 4,490 shares of electroCore stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.73, for a total value of $115,527.70.

Thomas J. Errico also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Thomas J. Errico bought 31,250 shares of electroCore stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.59 per share, for a total transaction of $49,687.50.

NASDAQ ECOR traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.03. 829,191 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,460,872. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.50. electroCore, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $3.63. The stock has a market cap of $50.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a current ratio of 5.16.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 million. electroCore had a negative net margin of 527.89% and a negative return on equity of 83.12%. As a group, analysts predict that electroCore, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECOR. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in electroCore during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of electroCore during the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of electroCore in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in electroCore by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 123,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 46,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in electroCore in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. 12.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

electroCore Company Profile

electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

