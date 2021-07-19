Electroneum (ETN) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $3.05 Million

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded down 25.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 19th. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. Electroneum has a total market cap of $158.83 million and approximately $3.05 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 46% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 35.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 42% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000018 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,882,295,665 coins. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Buying and Selling Electroneum

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

