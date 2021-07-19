Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) General Counsel Sells $142,630.00 in Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $142,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jacob J. Schatz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 16th, Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.14, for a total transaction of $144,140.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EA traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $141.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,180,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,477,555. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.15 and a 1-year high of $150.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $40.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52 and a beta of 0.89.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.98%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EA. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,990 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,281 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $5,067,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 221.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,888 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after buying an additional 10,941 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 610 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 132,176 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $18,980,000 after buying an additional 14,255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

EA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.11.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

