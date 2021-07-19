Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Acquired by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,698 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 700,970 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $94,890,000 after buying an additional 31,613 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 551,454 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $74,650,000 after buying an additional 5,401 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth approximately $902,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.3% during the first quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 441,422 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $59,755,000 after purchasing an additional 18,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 88.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EA opened at $143.10 on Monday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $110.15 and a one year high of $150.30. The stock has a market cap of $40.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.24.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.98%.

EA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $167.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.11.

In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.41, for a total value of $475,404.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,658,802.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.46, for a total value of $114,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,837 shares of company stock worth $16,691,944 in the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

