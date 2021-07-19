Electrum Dark Trading 5.6% Lower Over Last Week (ELD)

Electrum Dark (CURRENCY:ELD) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. One Electrum Dark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Electrum Dark has a total market cap of $6,237.41 and $99.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Electrum Dark has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001310 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000357 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $93.73 or 0.00304378 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Electrum Dark Profile

ELD is a coin. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 coins. The official website for Electrum Dark is electrumdark.com . Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrum Dark is a fully-functional decentralized marketplace. Using innovative technology, ELD enables users to buy and sell goods and services securely and anonymously. “

Electrum Dark Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrum Dark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electrum Dark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electrum Dark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

