Ellaism Price Reaches $0.0015 on Major Exchanges (ELLA)

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 19th. Over the last seven days, Ellaism has traded 22.4% lower against the US dollar. Ellaism has a total market cap of $72,312.32 and $63.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ellaism coin can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,810.29 or 0.05893997 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00132742 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism Coin Profile

Ellaism (CRYPTO:ELLA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 47,116,666 coins and its circulating supply is 47,065,334 coins. The official message board for Ellaism is board.ellaism.io . Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ellaism’s official website is ellaism.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ellaism is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Ellaism is using a combination of ETC and ETH code and intends to use exclusively proof of work to secure the blockchain. It benefits from a zero pre-mine and has no mandatory developer fees with all support and development donated freely by the community. “

Ellaism Coin Trading

