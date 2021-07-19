Elrond (EGLD) Price Hits $71.01 on Top Exchanges

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. In the last seven days, Elrond has traded down 18.1% against the US dollar. Elrond has a total market cap of $1.36 billion and approximately $38.58 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elrond coin can now be purchased for about $71.01 or 0.00230620 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002449 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00033065 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00032580 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00005616 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00011809 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001512 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

About Elrond

Elrond (EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 22,095,718 coins and its circulating supply is 19,145,765 coins. Elrond’s official website is elrond.com . Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Elrond Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

