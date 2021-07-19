Emercoin (EMC) Price Reaches $0.0431 on Major Exchanges

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 19th. Over the last seven days, Emercoin has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar. Emercoin has a total market cap of $2.06 million and approximately $17,703.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Emercoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0431 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Internet of People (IOP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000042 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00015435 BTC.

About Emercoin

EMC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 47,814,026 coins. The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Buying and Selling Emercoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars.

