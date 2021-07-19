Emirex Token (EMRX) Market Capitalization Achieves $15.08 Million

Emirex Token (CURRENCY:EMRX) traded down 9.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. Emirex Token has a market cap of $15.08 million and approximately $637,836.00 worth of Emirex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Emirex Token has traded 15.2% lower against the dollar. One Emirex Token coin can currently be bought for $0.56 or 0.00001850 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003321 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00045617 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003323 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002220 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00012435 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006677 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $221.63 or 0.00735750 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Emirex Token Coin Profile

EMRX is a coin. Its genesis date was August 13th, 2019. Emirex Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,058,765 coins. Emirex Token’s official message board is medium.com/@EMIREX_OFFICIAL . Emirex Token’s official website is emrx.emirex.com . Emirex Token’s official Twitter account is @https://medium.com/EMIREX_OFFICIAL and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Emirex Token (EMRX) powers The Infrastructure for the New Digital Economy proudly brought to you by the Emirex Group. As the native token of the Emirex Ecosystem, EMRX has multiple use cases: listing fees for placement of tokenized assets, transactional fees from buy/sell transactions, custody and servicing fees, commission and partner incentive schemes, and others as the offering develops. “

Buying and Selling Emirex Token

