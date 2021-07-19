Empyrean Capital Partners LP Acquires 1,423,000 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Empyrean Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 71.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,425,539 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,423,000 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 5.7% of Empyrean Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Empyrean Capital Partners LP owned about 0.08% of Verizon Communications worth $199,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $2,373,000,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,370,449 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $17,757,293,000 after buying an additional 6,619,930 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,988,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 55,390.7% in the 1st quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,470,943 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $195,823,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464,688 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,149,043 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,300,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total transaction of $90,158.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at $2,011,152.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $2,569,201.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,455.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,903 shares of company stock worth $4,874,720. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

VZ traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 389,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,152,924. The company has a market capitalization of $230.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.83 and a 1 year high of $61.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.81.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.627 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.93.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

