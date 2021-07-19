Empyrean Capital Partners LP Acquires 185,000 Shares of CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO)

Empyrean Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,228,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,000 shares during the period. CURO Group makes up 0.9% of Empyrean Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Empyrean Capital Partners LP owned 5.35% of CURO Group worth $32,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CURO Group by 18.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 402,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,876,000 after purchasing an additional 61,648 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in CURO Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 107,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CURO Group by 75.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 6,461 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of CURO Group by 209.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 37,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CURO Group by 9.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,345,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,637,000 after acquiring an additional 111,766 shares during the last quarter. 32.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CURO Group alerts:

In other news, Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $15,750,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,959 shares in the company, valued at $550,604.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Mcknight sold 16,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $270,714.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,392.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,253,964 shares of company stock worth $19,972,912. Corporate insiders own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

CURO traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,173. The company has a market capitalization of $637.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.55. CURO Group Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.53 and a 1 year high of $20.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.53.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $196.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.20 million. CURO Group had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 49.91%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CURO Group Holdings Corp. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from CURO Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio is 28.95%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CURO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

CURO Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance products to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for CURO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CURO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.