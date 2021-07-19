Empyrean Capital Partners LP Acquires 473,353 Shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

Empyrean Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,697,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 473,353 shares during the quarter. Vonage comprises approximately 1.6% of Empyrean Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Empyrean Capital Partners LP owned approximately 1.87% of Vonage worth $55,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VG. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Vonage in the fourth quarter worth $1,145,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vonage during the first quarter valued at about $146,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vonage during the first quarter valued at about $399,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vonage during the first quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Vonage during the first quarter valued at about $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VG traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.03. 38,386 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,741,930. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.52 and a 52-week high of $15.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -107.31, a P/E/G ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.72.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Vonage had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $332.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vonage news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $3,006,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,438,113 shares in the company, valued at $126,824,838.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VG shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Vonage in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.39.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a business-to-business cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

