Empyrean Capital Partners LP Buys 200,000 Shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WPF)

Empyrean Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WPF) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,734,351 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Empyrean Capital Partners LP owned 2.11% of Foley Trasimene Acquisition worth $27,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WPF. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Foley Trasimene Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $12,963,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $548,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Foley Trasimene Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $313,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Foley Trasimene Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Serengeti Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Foley Trasimene Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,677,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.76. 2,972,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,176,348. Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $14.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.05.

Separately, DA Davidson started coverage on Foley Trasimene Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

In related news, major shareholder William P. Foley II purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.98 per share, with a total value of $998,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Richard N. Massey sold 4,119 shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $329,520.00.

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Profile

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on identifying a prospective target business in financial technology or business process outsourcing.

