Empyrean Capital Partners LP Buys Shares of 2,200,000 E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO)

Empyrean Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,912,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP owned approximately 3.88% of E2open Parent at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elliott Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in E2open Parent during the first quarter worth about $250,704,000. Windacre Partnership LLC bought a new stake in E2open Parent during the first quarter worth about $177,519,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in E2open Parent during the first quarter worth about $82,704,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in E2open Parent during the first quarter worth about $37,358,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in E2open Parent in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,014,000.

Get E2open Parent alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on ETWO. Loop Capital began coverage on E2open Parent in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on E2open Parent in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

In other E2open Parent news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 162,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total value of $1,875,289.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link

NYSE:ETWO traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.75. 42,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,246,087. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.26 and a 1-year high of $14.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.05.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.78).

About E2open Parent

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for E2open Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E2open Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.