Empyrean Capital Partners LP Invests $10.57 Million in Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC)

Empyrean Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,067,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,565,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP owned about 1.86% of Vector Acquisition Co. II as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VAQC. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth $77,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at $96,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at $99,000. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, III Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at $247,000.

Shares of VAQC traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.75. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,468. Vector Acquisition Co. II has a 1-year low of $9.59 and a 1-year high of $10.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.91.

Vector Acquisition Corporation II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

