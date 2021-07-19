Empyrean Capital Partners LP Invests $52.74 Million in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

Empyrean Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,101,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,735,000. Denbury accounts for approximately 1.5% of Empyrean Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Empyrean Capital Partners LP owned 2.20% of Denbury at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Denbury during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,517,000. RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Denbury during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Denbury during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,479,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Denbury during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,151,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Denbury during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,048,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Denbury stock traded down $1.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $63.67. 21,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 950,113. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Denbury Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.43 and a twelve month high of $81.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.86.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.16. Denbury had a negative return on equity of 146.78% and a negative net margin of 214.16%. The business had revenue of $251.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.82 million. Analysts expect that Denbury Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on Denbury in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Denbury in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital downgraded Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $78.75 in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Denbury from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.79.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

