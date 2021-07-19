Empyrean Capital Partners LP Invests $59.37 Million in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Empyrean Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 425,220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,365,000. International Flavors & Fragrances accounts for 1.7% of Empyrean Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Empyrean Capital Partners LP owned about 0.17% of International Flavors & Fragrances as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 411.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 197.1% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IFF traded down $2.45 on Monday, hitting $140.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,387,292. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.54 and a 12 month high of $150.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $144.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 54.04%.

In related news, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $184,442.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,224.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ilene S. Gordon purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $140.39 per share, with a total value of $140,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at $176,189.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. International Flavors & Fragrances has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.75.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Featured Story: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.