Empyrean Capital Partners LP Lowers Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Empyrean Capital Partners LP decreased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) by 25.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,242,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 757,787 shares during the quarter. Super Micro Computer comprises approximately 2.5% of Empyrean Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Empyrean Capital Partners LP owned approximately 4.49% of Super Micro Computer worth $87,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 474.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 3,398 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total value of $119,677.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,682.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 82,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $3,129,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,689,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,354,589.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,826 shares of company stock valued at $3,400,302 over the last ninety days. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.75.

SMCI stock traded up $0.60 on Monday, hitting $34.74. The company had a trading volume of 3,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,470. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.95 and a 12-month high of $40.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.47.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $895.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.00 million. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 10.27%. Analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

