Empyrean Capital Partners LP Sells 2,307,586 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Empyrean Capital Partners LP reduced its stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 71.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 932,936 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,307,586 shares during the period. Teradata accounts for 1.0% of Empyrean Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Empyrean Capital Partners LP owned approximately 0.85% of Teradata worth $35,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Teradata by 1.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Teradata by 2.3% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Teradata by 1.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 40,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. P.A.W. Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Teradata in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Teradata by 5.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Teradata alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TDC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Teradata from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teradata in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.44.

In other Teradata news, CFO Mark Culhane sold 3,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $191,597.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,107 shares in the company, valued at $13,078,580.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CRO Todd Cione sold 48,319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total transaction of $2,228,472.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 309,010 shares in the company, valued at $14,251,541.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 59,139 shares of company stock worth $2,772,828 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

TDC stock traded up $0.64 on Monday, hitting $44.73. The company had a trading volume of 11,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,947,010. Teradata Co. has a 12-month low of $17.99 and a 12-month high of $59.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 448.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.24.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.25. Teradata had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The company had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.