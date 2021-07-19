Empyrean Capital Partners LP Takes $84.29 Million Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Empyrean Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 286,188 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,291,000. Facebook comprises approximately 2.4% of Empyrean Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at $47,527,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its position in Facebook by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 265,676 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $78,250,000 after purchasing an additional 93,616 shares during the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the 1st quarter worth $54,610,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Facebook by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,643 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP raised its position in Facebook by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 225,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $66,269,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Facebook from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Facebook from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Facebook in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Facebook in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.20.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $3.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $337.99. The company had a trading volume of 508,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,758,547. The firm has a market cap of $958.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $333.67. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $226.90 and a 52-week high of $358.79.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.03, for a total transaction of $20,402,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total transaction of $658,399.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,278.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,297,020 shares of company stock valued at $755,857,426 over the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

