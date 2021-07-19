Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.63.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EHC shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $87.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of NYSE EHC opened at $79.60 on Monday. Encompass Health has a 1 year low of $60.44 and a 1 year high of $89.68. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.25. Encompass Health had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Encompass Health will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 38.75%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EHC. Pendal Group Limited grew its position in Encompass Health by 24.6% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the second quarter worth approximately $377,000. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the first quarter worth approximately $391,000. Invst LLC bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the first quarter worth approximately $480,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 18.4% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

