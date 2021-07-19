Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Short Interest Down 29.3% in June

Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 267,400 shares, a drop of 29.3% from the June 15th total of 378,300 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 105,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of WIRE opened at $68.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.24. Encore Wire has a twelve month low of $45.32 and a twelve month high of $84.01.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $1.11. The company had revenue of $444.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.57 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Encore Wire will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.17%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Encore Wire by 3.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Encore Wire by 7.2% in the first quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Encore Wire by 0.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,133 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Encore Wire by 2.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,277 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Encore Wire by 26.9% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

