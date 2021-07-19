ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Analysts expect that ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) will announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ENDRA Life Sciences’ earnings. ENDRA Life Sciences posted earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 65%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ENDRA Life Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.16) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ENDRA Life Sciences.

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ENDRA Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences during the first quarter valued at $1,812,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences by 300.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 256,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 192,372 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences by 2,455.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 220,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 212,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HN Saltoro Capital LP bought a new position in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

NDRA traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.74. The stock had a trading volume of 449,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,916,365. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $72.51 million, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.22. ENDRA Life Sciences has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $3.10.

ENDRA Life Sciences Company Profile

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops technology for clinical diagnostic ultrasound. It develops thermo-acoustic enhanced ultrasound technology that transmits sound waves, which bounce off tissues, organs, and blood for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, as well as temperature monitoring of thermoablative surgery, vascular imaging, and tissue perfusion.

