Energi (NRG) Price Hits $1.49 on Top Exchanges

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 19th. Over the last week, Energi has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar. Energi has a market cap of $64.33 million and $1.16 million worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can now be bought for approximately $1.49 or 0.00004852 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Energi alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002478 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00033001 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.72 or 0.00232941 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00032296 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00005648 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00011721 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001529 BTC.

About Energi

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 43,065,974 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Energi is www.energi.world . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Buying and Selling Energi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.