Energo (TSL) Trading 36.6% Higher This Week

Energo (CURRENCY:TSL) traded up 28.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 19th. Energo has a total market capitalization of $3.62 million and approximately $1,236.00 worth of Energo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Energo has traded up 36.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Energo coin can currently be bought for about $0.0060 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Energo

TSL is a coin. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Energo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 602,378,920 coins. Energo’s official website is www.energolabs.com . The official message board for Energo is blog.energolabs.com . Energo’s official Twitter account is @Energo Labs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energo is an ecosystem based on decentralized apps that plans to build a DAE (Decentralized Autonomous Energy Community). At its core are Qtum and a decentralized system designed for the measurement, registries, transactions, and settlement of clean energy in local Micro-grids. Furthermore, the Energo system will be powered by the TSL cryptocurrency. Energo token (TSL) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the access token to the distributed energy storage system. “

Energo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energo using one of the exchanges listed above.

