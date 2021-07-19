Energycoin (ENRG) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $27.00

Energycoin (CURRENCY:ENRG) traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 19th. One Energycoin coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Energycoin has a market capitalization of $109,463.98 and approximately $27.00 worth of Energycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Energycoin has traded 35.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Energycoin alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00041977 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00017363 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00007458 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Energycoin Profile

Energycoin (CRYPTO:ENRG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2014. Energycoin’s total supply is 122,325,446 coins. The official website for Energycoin is energycoin.eu . Energycoin’s official Twitter account is @energycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Energycoin is /r/energycoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EnergyCoin (ENRG) is a pure PoS scrypt altcoin with an initial distribution of 110000000 coins going to the 2000 members of the community. The PoS annualised rates drop by 2% per year from 10% to 2% in year 5 – thereafter at year six there is a fixed interest rate of 1% per annum. There is a thirty second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. “

Energycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Energycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.