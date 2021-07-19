Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Stock Position Increased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,786,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,538 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 12.95% of Enerpac Tool Group worth $203,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the fourth quarter worth $20,650,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,396,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,438,000 after purchasing an additional 575,481 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 21.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 827,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,613,000 after purchasing an additional 148,152 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 10.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 954,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,936,000 after purchasing an additional 93,943 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 141.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after buying an additional 66,882 shares in the last quarter.

Get Enerpac Tool Group alerts:

EPAC opened at $25.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.73 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.66. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 52-week low of $16.75 and a 52-week high of $28.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $143.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

EPAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Enerpac Tool Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Enerpac Tool Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Enerpac Tool Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Enerpac Tool Group from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Enerpac Tool Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.60.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

Featured Story: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Enerpac Tool Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerpac Tool Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.