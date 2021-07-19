ENI’s (E) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

ENI (NYSE:E)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on ENI to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised ENI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. ENI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Get ENI alerts:

Shares of E stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.29. The company had a trading volume of 24,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,615. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. ENI has a one year low of $13.36 and a one year high of $26.18. The firm has a market cap of $40.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.58, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.07.

ENI (NYSE:E) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.32). ENI had a negative net margin of 9.83% and a negative return on equity of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $17.84 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ENI will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in ENI by 98.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,869,229 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $46,189,000 after purchasing an additional 926,815 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in ENI by 11.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,309,195 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,350,000 after purchasing an additional 134,875 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in ENI by 4.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,229,251 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,374,000 after purchasing an additional 55,782 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in ENI by 2.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 704,881 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $17,417,000 after purchasing an additional 14,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ENI by 187,091.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 548,471 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $13,552,000 after purchasing an additional 548,178 shares in the last quarter.

About ENI

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.