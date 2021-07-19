Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $191.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ENPH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $187.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.79 price objective for the company.

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,949 shares in the company, valued at $28,042,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total transaction of $7,839,391.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,476,938.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,202 shares of company stock worth $21,579,849 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 129.5% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 71.2% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

ENPH stock opened at $163.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 5.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $153.71. Enphase Energy has a 52-week low of $56.28 and a 52-week high of $229.04. The company has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a PE ratio of 263.63 and a beta of 1.16.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.22. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The business had revenue of $301.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Enphase Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

