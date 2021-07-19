Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Stock Holdings Increased by Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 1,112.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,915 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Enphase Energy worth $21,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Enphase Energy by 11.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Enphase Energy by 31.2% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Enphase Energy by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Enphase Energy by 36.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 29.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 65.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENPH opened at $163.45 on Monday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.28 and a fifty-two week high of $229.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 5.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.16.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $301.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.83 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The business’s revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Enphase Energy news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 6,619 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.44, for a total transaction of $856,763.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,089,772. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total value of $121,348.50. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 154,202 shares of company stock valued at $21,579,849. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ENPH shares. Tudor Pickering started coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. started coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $254.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Enphase Energy from $187.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Enphase Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.71.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

