Entain’s (GMVHF) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. AlphaValue raised shares of Entain to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Monday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:GMVHF traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.29. The stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,734. Entain has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $26.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.16.

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sports-betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Online, UK Retail, European Retail, and Other segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand.

