Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.80 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Entegris’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.80. Entegris reported earnings per share of $0.60 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Entegris will report full year earnings of $3.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Entegris.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.02). Entegris had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The business had revenue of $512.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.40.

In other Entegris news, SVP Corey Rucci sold 9,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,102,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,264,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.41, for a total transaction of $238,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,812,105.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,316 shares of company stock valued at $3,596,263 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 363,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,623,000 after purchasing an additional 200,396 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 53,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Entegris by 169.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 349,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,060,000 after acquiring an additional 219,539 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Entegris by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,884,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,440,437,000 after acquiring an additional 678,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Entegris by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 630,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,511,000 after acquiring an additional 337,883 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ENTG stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $111.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,004. Entegris has a 1-year low of $57.61 and a 1-year high of $126.41. The company has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.79 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 4.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th. Entegris’s payout ratio is presently 12.60%.

Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

