Enterprise Financial Services (EFSC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 26th. Analysts expect Enterprise Financial Services to post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $90.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.14 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 9.33%. On average, analysts expect Enterprise Financial Services to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:EFSC opened at $43.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Enterprise Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $25.21 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

In other news, President Scott Richard Goodman sold 4,000 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $196,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 44,119 shares in the company, valued at $2,167,566.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John S. Eulich purchased 7,500 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.79 per share, with a total value of $373,425.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,250.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

