Environmental Service Professionals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EVSP) Short Interest Up 27.7% in June

Environmental Service Professionals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EVSP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 127,600 shares, an increase of 27.7% from the June 15th total of 99,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 201,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of Environmental Service Professionals stock traded down $0.00 on Monday, reaching $0.00. The company had a trading volume of 51,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,816. Environmental Service Professionals has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.01.

Environmental Service Professionals Company Profile

Environmental Service Professionals, Inc owns and operates a suite of businesses dealing with energy efficiency, environmental issues and resolving environmentally sensitive problems in both residential and commercial markets. It also offers inspection services that include energy efficiency audits for home and commercial property; indoor air quality inspections for toxins, including mold, moisture intrusion, radon, lead, VOCís and other pollutants.

