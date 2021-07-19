Environmental Service Professionals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EVSP) Short Interest Up 27.7% in June

Environmental Service Professionals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EVSP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 127,600 shares, an increase of 27.7% from the June 15th total of 99,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 201,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Shares of Environmental Service Professionals stock traded down $0.00 on Monday, reaching $0.00. The company had a trading volume of 51,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,816. Environmental Service Professionals has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.01.
Environmental Service Professionals Company Profile
