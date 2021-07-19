EOS Hits Market Capitalization of $3.06 Billion (EOS)

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded down 11.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 19th. EOS has a market cap of $3.06 billion and approximately $912.81 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EOS has traded 23% lower against the US dollar. One EOS coin can now be bought for $3.21 or 0.00010824 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ark (ARK) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00004319 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000064 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000050 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 40.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000520 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,031,414,878 coins and its circulating supply is 955,331,133 coins. EOS’s official website is eos.io . EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper. Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/ In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup) “

Buying and Selling EOS

