EOSDT Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.62 Million (EOSDT)

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. In the last week, EOSDT has traded 0% higher against the dollar. EOSDT has a total market capitalization of $2.62 million and $32.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOSDT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00003227 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003256 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00036303 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.53 or 0.00099392 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.71 or 0.00142304 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,834.80 or 1.00392687 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003247 BTC.

EOSDT Coin Profile

EOSDT’s launch date was May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @eosdt_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . EOSDT’s official message board is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt . The official website for EOSDT is eosdt.com

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

EOSDT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOSDT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOSDT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

