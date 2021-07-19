EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Stock Position Raised by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,852 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.07% of EPAM Systems worth $16,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,973 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,855 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 318 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,025 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $631,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 15,987 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EPAM. Barclays increased their target price on EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on EPAM Systems from $507.00 to $517.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. VTB Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. EPAM Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $463.50.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.54, for a total value of $1,527,756.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,969,553.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 11,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.02, for a total value of $5,696,074.88. Insiders have sold 169,781 shares of company stock worth $80,277,062 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems stock opened at $527.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.36. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $259.48 and a one year high of $545.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $496.28.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $780.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.88 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

