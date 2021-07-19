EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) SVP Boris Shnayder Sells 1,250 Shares

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.43, for a total value of $673,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Boris Shnayder also recently made the following trade(s):

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

On Friday, May 14th, Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of EPAM Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.27, for a total value of $562,837.50.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM traded up $6.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $534.54. 234,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,074. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.32. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.89 and a 52-week high of $545.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $496.28.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $780.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.88 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,401,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,349,154,000 after acquiring an additional 82,512 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 264.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 912,136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $361,835,000 after acquiring an additional 661,754 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 826,337 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $327,801,000 after purchasing an additional 9,676 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 798,920 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $316,924,000 after purchasing an additional 268,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 629,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $249,349,000 after purchasing an additional 40,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

EPAM has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on EPAM Systems from $507.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $467.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, VTB Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $463.50.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.