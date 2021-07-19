Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.71.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EPZM. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Epizyme from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Epizyme from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Epizyme in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Epizyme by 169.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Epizyme during the first quarter worth $99,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Epizyme during the first quarter worth $109,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Epizyme during the first quarter worth $120,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Epizyme by 16.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

EPZM opened at $7.25 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.42. The company has a market cap of $739.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.27. Epizyme has a 52-week low of $6.70 and a 52-week high of $15.24. The company has a quick ratio of 8.35, a current ratio of 8.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $7.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 million. Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 143.20% and a negative net margin of 1,139.03%. Epizyme’s revenue for the quarter was up 442.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Epizyme will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma for adults and pediatric patients.

