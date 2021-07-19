EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) were down 7.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $49.11 and last traded at $49.62. Approximately 39,745 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 802,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.49.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EPR shares. Citigroup raised shares of EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of EPR Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.17.

The company has a current ratio of 10.59, a quick ratio of 10.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.40.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.43). EPR Properties had a negative net margin of 44.08% and a negative return on equity of 6.21%. Analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 18.3% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 13,333.3% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 20,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in EPR Properties by 5.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 42,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in EPR Properties by 18.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 257,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,982,000 after acquiring an additional 40,639 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in EPR Properties in the first quarter worth about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties Company Profile (NYSE:EPR)

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

