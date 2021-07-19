Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

EQNR stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.90. The company had a trading volume of 212,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,038,562. The company has a market capitalization of $61.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.24. Equinor ASA has a 12-month low of $12.11 and a 12-month high of $23.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.52.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $16.13 billion for the quarter. Equinor ASA had a negative net margin of 6.30% and a positive return on equity of 8.68%. On average, research analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Equinor ASA by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 148,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,555,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $378,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,731,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,693,000 after purchasing an additional 65,975 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,999,000.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy, as well as other businesses in Norway and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Exploration Norway; Exploration & Production (E&P) International; E&P USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; and Other.

