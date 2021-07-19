Equinor ASA to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:EQNR)

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Equinor ASA in a report issued on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.45.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $16.13 billion for the quarter. Equinor ASA had a positive return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 6.30%.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EQNR. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

NYSE:EQNR opened at $19.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.52. The company has a market capitalization of $63.46 billion, a PE ratio of -21.48, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.24. Equinor ASA has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $23.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQNR. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 8.8% in the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 148,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA in the first quarter valued at $5,555,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA in the first quarter valued at $378,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 4.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,731,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,693,000 after purchasing an additional 65,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA in the first quarter valued at $1,999,000.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.93%.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy, as well as other businesses in Norway and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Exploration Norway; Exploration & Production (E&P) International; E&P USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; and Other.

