Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Barrick Gold Corp’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:GOLD)

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Barrick Gold in a research report issued on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the gold and copper producer will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.31. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Barrick Gold’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Fundamental Research raised their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James set a $30.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.90.

Shares of GOLD stock opened at $20.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $37.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.30. Barrick Gold has a one year low of $18.64 and a one year high of $31.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOLD. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Barrick Gold in the first quarter worth $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the first quarter valued at $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 14.78%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

