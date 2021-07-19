Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSEMKT:MTA)

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (NYSEMKT:MTA) – Equities research analysts at Cormark issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Metalla Royalty & Streaming in a research note issued to investors on Friday, July 16th. Cormark analyst N. Dion anticipates that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter.

Separately, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $11.40 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming stock opened at $7.97 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Metalla Royalty & Streaming during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Metalla Royalty & Streaming in the 1st quarter valued at $269,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Metalla Royalty & Streaming by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 21,097 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming in the 1st quarter valued at $1,441,000. 11.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Company Profile

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada and Australia. The company was formerly known as Excalibur Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd.

