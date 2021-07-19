Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Moderna, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Moderna in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $22.46 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $22.86. SVB Leerink currently has a “Sell” rating on the stock.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 21.90%. The business’s revenue was up 24112.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on MRNA. Barclays raised their price target on Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Moderna from $234.00 to $231.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.53.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $286.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $115.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 229.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.48. Moderna has a 12-month low of $54.21 and a 12-month high of $288.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $203.66.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 86.5% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,337,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,936,980,000 after buying an additional 21,025,493 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,803,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,204,000 after buying an additional 326,683 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 41.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,222,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,775,000 after buying an additional 2,427,704 shares in the last quarter. Theleme Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 17.9% during the first quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 6,302,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,254,000 after buying an additional 958,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 6.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,806,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,852,000 after buying an additional 235,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Juan Andres bought 101,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.28 per share, for a total transaction of $739,764.48. Also, Director W Don Cornwell bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.71 per share, for a total transaction of $31,420.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 423,616 shares of company stock worth $15,619,184 and sold 419,362 shares worth $79,141,535. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

