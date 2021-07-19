Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Centerra Gold Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:CG)

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Centerra Gold in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 15th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “NA” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$508.90 million during the quarter.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CG. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.00 target price on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, CSFB increased their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$10.75.

Shares of CG stock opened at C$9.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.74 billion and a PE ratio of 3.98. Centerra Gold has a 52 week low of C$8.21 and a 52 week high of C$19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 5.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$9.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.27%.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

